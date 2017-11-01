World Bank: 22% of Brazilians live under poverty line

The World Bank said that 22 percent of the Brazilians live under the poverty line, local media reported.

Categorized as a higher-middle-income country, Brazil has around 45.5 million people living on less than $5.5 a day, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper said, citing a World Bank report, xinhuanet.com reported.

It said the World Bank changed the way it measured poverty, raising the poverty line from $1.9 to $3.2 dollars for lower-middle-income countries, and $5.5 for high-middle-income countries.

According to previous World Bank studies, only 8.9 percent of Brazilians lived under the poverty line on less than $1.9 dollars a day.

"Few people live on $1.9 a day in Brazil, luckily. But people who are living on $2 are still poor for Brazilian patterns and for higher-middle-income countries," Francisco Ferreira, a World Bank economist, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.