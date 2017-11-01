Araqchi in Parliament to discuss JCPOA

A senior Iranian diplomat and nuclear deal negotiator attended Parliament open session on Wednesday morning to discuss the seventh Foreign Ministry report on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi, who heads the Iranian task force overseeing the implementation of the nuclear agreement, is also slated to announce the Iranian government viewpoint on the third six-month report of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on implementation of JCPOA, IRNA reported.

Araqchi is also scheduled to read out the six-month report in Parliament open session.

According to a Parliament law which ratified the nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry is obliged to provide the Parliament with a report on the deal every three months.

The Parliamentary panel should in turn report to Parliament every six months. Since the January 2016 implementation of the deal, Iranian officials have repeatedly complained that Tehran is not receiving the full benefits promised under the deal, putting the blame on the US uncooperative approach.