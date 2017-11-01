Serbia ready to have Parliamentary cooperation with Iran: Serbia speaker

President of Serbian National Assembly Maja Gojković expressed her country's readiness to have cooperation with Iranian Parliament.

“Serbian National Assembly is ready to cooperate with Iranian Parliament in educational, tourism and trade fields,” Gojković said Tuesday in a meeting with Iranian Parliamentary friendship group delegation, IRNA reported.

“Iranian delegation's visit to Serbia indicates both countries' determination to develop all-out cooperation,” she said.

She invited Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani to visit Serbia and called for more cooperation between the expert commissions of the two parliaments.

Serbian speaker praised Iran's stance in supporting unity and territorial integrity of Serbia, saying it indicates Iran's commitment to international laws.

Meanwhile, head of Iranian delegation Parvaneh Salahshouri referred to Iran-Serbia Parliamentary meetings as an example of good cooperation between the two countries.

“Iran-Serbia joint economic commission meeting will be held soon,” she said.

She referred to the decision that has been made by both countries on visa waiver.

“Launching direct flights between Tehran and Belgrade is an important step for promoting tourism and trade cooperation,” she added.

Iranian delegation arrived in Serbia on October 30 and held meetings with Ivica Dačić, First Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia and Ivica Dačić, Minister of Foreign Affairs.