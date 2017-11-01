Pakistan Army chief to visit Iran

A leading Pakistani English news daily said that Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to visit Tehran in the coming days as part of Pakistan’s efforts to ensure a delicate balance in its ties with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

‘Express Tribune’ reported that ahead of the crucial visit, Iran’s Ambassador Medhi Honardoost visited the army headquarters to meet the army chief, IRNA reported.

The army chief’s visit to Iran comes just weeks after General Bajwa paid a quiet visit to Saudi Arabia.

The issue that is expected to figure prominently in the discussion during the army chief’s visit to Tehran will be Pakistan’s possible role in the Saudi-led coalition.

The upcoming visit of the army chief to Tehran is also seen as important in the context of the current regional security situation. Since US President Donald Trump administration unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan, Pakistan is reaching out to its neighbors, including Iran.

Islamabad is apparently pushing for a regional solution to the 16-year-long conflict in Afghanistan. Iran along with China, Russia and Turkey issued statements in favor of Pakistan after Trump accused Islamabad of playing a double game in the fight against terrorism.

Tehran shares Islamabad’s perspective on Afghanistan and believes a dialogue process is the key for establishing elusive peace in the war-torn country.