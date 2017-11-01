Leader urges different methods of fighting against usurper Zionist regime

In a message forwarded to the head of Islamic Resistance Ulema Union, Leader of Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed the prolongation of fight against the oppressive Zionist regime.

In a message cabled on the occasion of the Union’s congress, Leader expressed optimism that the divinity promises definite victory in this fight, MNA reported.

The following is the text of the message:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Respected scholar, your Eminence Sheikh Maher Hamoud, the respected chairman of the International Union of Resistance Scholars,

Greetings and peace be upon you and all respected participants of this conference. The heave and unforgettable responsibility of Palestine rests upon the shoulders of the entire Muslim world.

Without a doubt, scholarly elites, clerics and politicians, as well as the officials of Muslim countries carry the heavier part of this responsibility; this is a sacred and well-ending Resistance. The Divine promise guarantees definite victory of the resistance.

Your congress today represents part of this vast, public movement. May God help you succeed on this path. I recommend all individuals, who feel the importance of this great responsibility, to continue different methods of fighting against the usurper Zionist Regime.

The Resistance Union consist of 486 members who have held two meetings in November 2015 and January 2016.

These meeting were mainly aimed at delineating the role of clerics and elites in preserving Islamic Ummah Unity as a religious obligation, defending the future of Ummah, and clarifying the role of the Resistance in countering the two phenomena of Takfir and Terror.