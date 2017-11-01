Riyadh, Washington, Tel Aviv trying to justify Yemen attack: Jafari

Saudi Arabia, US and the Zionist regime, by making false claims, are trying to justify their aggression against Yemen, top Iranian military commander said in an interview with a Yemeni television channel.

“The unfounded and false claim that Iran is an obstacle on the path towards achieving peace in Yemen has been fabricated by the Saudis and Zionists,” Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad-Ali Jafari said in an interview with the Yemeni TV channel al Masirah on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

“By making such allegations, they want to create tensions and instability,” General Jafari stressed.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, during a meeting held in Riyadh on October 29 with participation of members of Arab coalition, alleged that Iran blocks peace efforts in Yemen.

“All people in the region know well that resistance is the only means to react to the United States, Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime policies,” the IRGC commander added.

In an indirect reference to the Saudi accusation against the Yemeni people, Jafari said the holy places in Saudi Arabia have never been targeted by the Yemeni people, and such remarks made by the Saudi leaders about the issue is an effort to justify their cruelty towards the defenseless people in Yemen.

“Aggression against Yemen is an American-Zionist aggression and Saudi Arabia is the arrowhead of this aggression,” he said.

He further said that the aggression against Yemen is aimed at dominating the country which has a strategic situation and looting its wealth.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.