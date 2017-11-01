Madani: Tech transfer, auto industry’s challenge

By Farzam Vanaki

The main challenge facing Iran’s auto industry is to ensure that foreign carmakers, cooperating with domestic producers or about to begin collaboration with them, are committed to fulfilling the three main conditions stipulated in the contracts, of which the transfer of technology is the foremost.

Speaking to Iran Daily on the sidelines of the 23rd Press Exhibition currently underway in Tehran, Saeed Madani, an adviser to the minister of industry, mine and trade on auto affairs, said that Iran’s contracts further stipulates that foreign carmakers should find export markets for joint products and guarantee an increase in auto production.

He added that Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari has also underlined that the three conditions must be fulfilled.

Iran can guarantee foreign car producers commitment to meeting the three conditions by, for instance, obtaining performance bonds from them, not giving number plates to automobiles they export, increasing tariffs on automobiles that are not completely manufactured domestically as planned or rescinding contracts with foreign partners that fail to honor their commitments under Iranian contracts.

Commenting on Iran’s contracts and negotiations with foreign auto manufacturers, Madani said, “We have recently signed a contract with major French automobile manufacturer Citroën and are in talks with Group Renault to conclude an agreement with the French firm. Deals have already been signed with the other French car producers Peugeot and the company is gradually sending its products to the Iranian market.

“Domestic private sector is cooperating with Germany’s Volkswagen Group which is in the process of installing its equipment and setting up an assembly line. Iran’s Kerman Motor Company is also negotiating with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company.”

He said Group Renault has already begun its activities in the Iranian market, adding the talks underway with the French firm are aimed at concluding a complementary agreement.

“Normally, foreign car makers involved in Iran’s auto industry are slow in meeting their commitments on the above-mentioned requirements.”

In fact, he regretted, none of the foreign companies currently involved in the Iranian market have yet put in a convincing performance in terms of transferring technology.

“Iran will not sign any contract with foreign automakers that refuse to acquiesce to these terms and conditions or fail to guarantee the fulfillment of those three conditions, and if we do not manage to compete with foreign auto manufacturers in international markets, our automotive industry will fail to make any considerable progress.”

He underlined that Iran’s automotive industry is required to increase exports to be able to achieve an annual production target of three million automobiles and export one million cars per year.

“Only then, will it be economical to develop the domestic auto industry.”

He said following years of cooperation with major automakers, Iran has learned what it had to know about car manufacturing and acquired the expertise in this field, adding at present, the auto industry is required to focus on designing cars domestically for which it has the required experience.

“Iran should cooperate with those major international companies which are not automakers themselves but are style and platform designers and producers of engines and transmission for car makers. This way, we would be able to manage our exports and domestic production and set the pace for the transfer of technology to the country.”

At present, he added, it is no longer prudent or reasonable to let more foreign automakers into the country. “We are required to collaborate with top senior foreign consultants to produce our own cars under our own brand.”