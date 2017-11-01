RSS
1045 GMT November 01, 2017

News ID: 203557
Published: 0818 GMT November 01, 2017

Iranian President congratulates Algeria National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message to his Algerian counterpart has congratulated the African country's National Day which marks anniversary of the 1954 revolution against the French rule.

“I, hereby, cordially congratulate the National Day of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to your highness and the people in the country,” President Rouhani said in his Wednesday message to Abdelaziz Bouteflika, IRNA reported.

“I hope for both countries to utilize all their capacities to promote ties in all areas,” President Rouhani added.

The Iranian President also wished prosperity and dignity for the Algerian president, government and people.

November 1, in Algeria commemorates the first successfully coordinated attacks on 1954, by the National Liberation Front, against French military installations, public utilities, and communications facilities. The fights continued until March 18, 1962, when an agreement was reached between French and the National Liberation Front at Evian, France.

   
