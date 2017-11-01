RSS
1045 GMT November 01, 2017

News ID: 203560
Published: 0922 GMT November 01, 2017

Putin to discuss international, regional issues in Tehran: Moscow

Putin to discuss international, regional issues in Tehran: Moscow
VALERY MELNIKOV/SPUTNIK

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Tehran, the two side are expected to discuss several regional and international issues.

“The conversation will be about international issues, including taking into account the actions of the US administration, which is trying to increase the sanctions pressure both on Russia and Iran,” Ryabkov said at the plenary session of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, reported Russia's SPUTNIK.

Russia and Iran need to decrease dependence on the US dollar, as well as the US banking system, and many countries are beginning to understand this, the official said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to arrive in Tehran Wednesday evening to attend the trilateral meeting attended by Iranian and Azeri presidents.

While in Tehran, Putin, who so far has traveled to Tehran three times, is slated to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

   
