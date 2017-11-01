Iran, Russia talk Syria, military cooperation in Tehran

In a meeting between Iran’s army chief Mohammad Baqeri and his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov, the two sides exchanged views on military cooperation and the latest development in Syria.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, and first Deputy Defense Minister, Valery Gerasimov held a meeting with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri in Tehran on Wednesday, MNA reported.

During the meeting, the Russian army chief voiced satisfaction over the current level of defense and military cooperation between the two countries, adding “during my stay in Tehran, I would like to discuss the current situation in Syria, as well as the areas for further military and technical cooperation between Iran and Russia.”

Baqeri, for his part, hailed the satisfactory growth of cooperation between the two counties’ armed forces in the last two years, noting the ample opportunities for further expansion of such cooperation.

He also expressed hope to have a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow in the near future.

Also at the meeting, the two sides discussed a new defense diplomacy of Iran and Russia and conferred on ways to combat terrorism.