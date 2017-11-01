RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1045 GMT November 01, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203562
Published: 0950 GMT November 01, 2017

Iran, Russia talk Syria, military cooperation in Tehran

Iran, Russia talk Syria, military cooperation in Tehran
MNA

In a meeting between Iran’s army chief Mohammad Baqeri and his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov, the two sides exchanged views on military cooperation and the latest development in Syria.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, and first Deputy Defense Minister, Valery Gerasimov held a meeting with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri in Tehran on Wednesday, MNA reported.

During the meeting, the Russian army chief voiced satisfaction over the current level of defense and military cooperation between the two countries, adding “during my stay in Tehran, I would like to discuss the current situation in Syria, as well as the areas for further military and technical cooperation between Iran and Russia.”

Baqeri, for his part, hailed the satisfactory growth of cooperation between the two counties’ armed forces in the last two years, noting the ample opportunities for further expansion of such cooperation.

He also expressed hope to have a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow in the near future.

Also at the meeting, the two sides discussed a new defense diplomacy of Iran and Russia and conferred on ways to combat terrorism.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Syria
Russia
Tehran
Mohammad Baqeri
Valery Gerasimov
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1238 sec