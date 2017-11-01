Russian President arrives in Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tehran, capital city of Iran, to attend Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday at the Mehrabad International Airport, Putin was warmly welcomed by Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian, IRNA reported.

The trilateral meeting which is scheduled to be held this evening aims to reinforce joint cooperation among Tehran, Moscow and Baku.

Maintaining cooperation to finalize railway and road infrastructures in the framework of North-South Transport Corridor and following up agreements already signed on transit issues are among the most important topics to be discussed by the three parties.

While in Tehran, Putin, who so far has traveled to Tehran three times, is slated to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.