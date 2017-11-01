RSS
0840 GMT November 01, 2017

News ID: 203567
Published: 1131 GMT November 01, 2017

Libyan coastguard rescues nearly 300 migrants off Tripoli coast (Video)

Libyan coastguard rescues nearly 300 migrants off Tripoli coast (Video)
PRESSTV

Libya's coastguard has rescued as many as 299 migrants from varying sub-Saharan African countries on two rubber boats east of Tripoli.

The migrants were picked up near the town of Zliten and brought to the port city on Tuesday. After receiving humanitarian assistance, they were transferred to detention centers in the suburbs of the capital, presstv.com reported.

PRESSTV
KeyWords
Libya
Africa
Rescue
 
