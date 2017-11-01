Yazd draws more foreign tourists

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Yazd has witnessed a significant growth in the influx of foreign tourists, said mayor of Yazd.

Mehdi Jamalinejad told Iran Daily that in view of the global registration of Yazd, the number of tourists visiting this ancient city would rise by 20 percent.

On steps taken by Yazd Municipality to upgrade tourism infrastructures, he said: “We are creating basic facilities such as sanitary services for visitors.”

Jamalinejad said that ceremonies to mark the global registration of Yazd is to be held in March 2018 with the participation of President Hassan Rouhani and other state officials.

In addition, a special plaque of honor will be given to Iranian officials by Director General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, he added.

Yazd enjoys great significance as the first adobe city in the world, he said. This creates more responsibility for Yazd municipality and other entities of the city, he added.

Currently, global registration of Yazd has been conducted, he said, adding all people should do their best to maintain this honor.

“Due to globalization of Yazd, we have invited international experts for planning, designing and urban management of the city.

“We invited Professor Ja’far Ja’fari (a UNWTO official), Professor Mohammad-Hossein Papoli Yazdi (one of best urban planners) and Professor Jalil Olia (one of the best architects) to cooperate in this regard.”

He continued that Yazd is the best architectural model indicating the adaptation of human settlements to rough desert climate.

Jamalinejad said Yazd, along with Isfahan and Shiraz, are considered the golden triangle in the country’s tourism sector.

The three abovementioned destinations exchange tourists with each other, he added.

“Based on the implementation of this plan, tourists stay longer in Iran. Because, we introduce Yazd tourists to the cities of Isfahan and Shiraz and vice versa,” he concluded.