UN warns about lack of action on climate change

There is a catastrophic gap between what needs to be done on climate change and what governments and companies are actually doing, the UN has warned.

Despite pledges to work to mitigate and deal with climate change, current plans still lead to a 3°C rise in temperatures by the end of the decade, a major new report warns. If that happens, it will not only break through the 2° target set in the Paris agreement, but also lead to deadly changes in the climate across the world, according to independent.co.uk.

In its latest ‘Emissions Gap’ report issued ahead of an important climate conference in Germany next week, the program takes aim at coal-fired electricity plants being built in developing economies and said investment in renewable energies will pay for itself — and even make money — over the long term.

Tuesday's report comes as UN officials are making a renewed push to maintain momentum generated by the Paris climate accord of 2015. It aims to cap global temperature increases to 2° C by the year 2100 compared to average world temperatures at the start of the industrial era.

But that agreement has come under threat after Donald Trump suggested he might opt to pull out of it. The new report doesn't include any impact from the US withdrawing, and if it did then the picture would become ‘even bleaker’, the UN said.