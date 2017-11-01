RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0840 GMT November 01, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203570
Published: 1131 GMT November 01, 2017

UK’s delayed report on police custody deaths slammed (Video)

UK’s delayed report on police custody deaths slammed (Video)
PRESSTV

The British government has published a long-awaited report on deaths in police custody. The report has recommended far-reaching reforms to make policing more humane. Camilia Shambayati has more from London, PRESSTV reported.

PRESSTV
Download
   
KeyWords
UK
British
Police
Dead
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0567 sec