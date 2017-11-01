Leader urges Iran-Russia action to isolate US

Rouhani calls Russia strategic partner

Putin: Unilateral JCPOA cancelation unacceptable

Aliyev calls for boosting energy ties

Political Desk

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday urged “joint action” by Tehran and Moscow to “isolate” the United States and confront its sanctions against Iran and Russia.

“We can render US sanctions ineffective by employing methods like removing the dollar and replacing it with national currencies in bilateral or multilateral economic deals and isolate the US,” Ayatollah Khamenei told Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran.

The Leader lauded Russia as a “great power” with which Iran can cooperate on “major work that needs determination and effort.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran and Russia should utilize their capacities to further enhance their economic cooperation.

He also pointed to Tehran-Moscow cooperation in Syria, saying Iran and Russia should consolidate their collaboration to defuse US plots in the war-torn country.

The Leader further said, “Regional issues should be resolved without foreign interference.”

Putin echoed a similar stance on Russia-Iran cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Syria.

“We achieved favorable results via joint cooperation in Syria. We need to continue the battle against terrorism,” Putin said.

He added that Iran and Russia “showed the world that we can settle major regional issues without the help of trans-regional powers.

Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev traveled to Tehran on Wednesday for a trilateral summit. The two also held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Ayatollah Khamenei also held a meeting with Aliyev. The Leader urged Iran and Azerbaijan to guard against “temptations and acts of sabotage” to undermine “brotherly relations” between the two nations.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan “stands firm” in its ties with Iran and does not allow any other country to damage them.

Interaction with world

Speaking at the trilateral meeting, Rouhani said Iran’s strategic policy is based on a full-scale interaction with the world.

“Tehran welcomes any idea that could bolster relations and cooperation with Moscow and Baku”, Rouhani said.

“In such arrangements all should set their approaches on a win-win strategy,” he said.

Rouhani said Iran believes that interaction between Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan will go beyond bilateral relations or even a trilateral accord on various political, security, cultural and economic cooperation, convergence, exploring new opportunities as well as dealing with all types of challenges.

There is no doubt that firm determination will be regarded as a positive initiative in meeting all sides’ interests, he said.

Iran's economy is capable of registering a remarkable growth of dollars – one trillion within the coming 20 years, and be regarded as one of the promising economic hubs in the world, Rouhani said.

To attain the goal, it will be very vital to broaden cooperation with the neighboring countries, he said.

‘Strategic partner’

Earlier in the day, President Rouhani held separate meetings with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts. Speaking with Putin, Rouhani hailed Russia as a “strategic partner” for Iran, saying Tehran is determined to boost ties with Moscow in various fields.

“Good agreements between the two countries in various areas, including the energy sector, peaceful nuclear technologies and transportation and transit, have been made,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani welcomed “Russian investors’ active participation” in major projects in Iran, especially in industry, energy, and railway construction.

He also referred to the role of Iran and Russia in the fight against terrorism in Syria, saying, “Cooperation between Iran and Russia has had a great impact on the process of fighting terrorism in the region.”

Rouhani underlined Russia’s role in safeguarding the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Russia plays a significant and instrumental role in reinforcing and safeguarding the JCPOA and [ensuring] the implementation of the deal by all sides,” Rouhani said.

He highlighted the JCPOA as a multilateral agreement, saying protecting the deal would contribute to peace and stability in the region and across the world.

Rouhani said that cooperation between Tehran and Moscow was key to settling tensions, including the crisis in Syria.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deems instability to be detrimental to all countries, and supports promotion of stability and security in the region.

Iran’s missile program

Putin said growing economic relations between Moscow and Tehran should continue in different fields including energy, peaceful nuclear activities and transit.

“Russian firms are willing to carry out development projects in Iran and Russia sees no limits in developing relations with Iran,” Putin said.

He pointed to the Iran nuclear deal with world powers, saying Russia is against any measure that undermines the 2015 agreement.

“We believe that the unilateral cancelation of the nuclear deal under any pretext is unacceptable,” Putin said, referring to US efforts to deal blows to the agreement.

He also said that the nuclear deal “has nothing to do with” Iran’s missile program.

Cooperation on energy, transportation

Rouhani and Aliyev called for the expansion of relations in different sectors, including energy and transportation.

Rouhani lauded constant meetings and talks between the high-ranking officials of Iran and Azerbaijan, which he said have contributed to the development of bilateral cooperation.

“Trade and economic ties between Iran and Azerbaijan have made good progress and we should make greater efforts to further tap into the two countries’ potential to meet the demands of the two sides,” the Iranian president said.

He specifically called for further cooperation in the banking, transportation, agriculture, energy, and oil and gas sectors.

Rouhani said the joint project of the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) could play an important part in developing transit ties between the two countries.

“This transit line could be used for transporting goods from the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf to the Caucasus region and Eastern Europe,” he said.

The Iranian president also called for using the national currencies of both sides for trade and economic ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani also urged cooperation between regional countries in the fight against terrorism.

He also called for any regional dispute to be resolved through talks and within the framework of international law.

The Azerbaijani president praised the growth of trade transactions with Iran over the past years, and expressed his country’s willingness to boost trade ties through the national currencies of the two countries.

Aliyev also underlined the need for more Tehran-Baku cooperation in the sectors of energy, electricity and oil extraction as well as the development of the INSTC.

Highlighting the anti-terror fight in the region, the Azerbaijani president commended Iran for its instrumental role in restoring regional peace and security and battling terrorism.

Aliyev met with the Iranian president and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss cooperation, especially in the fields of transit and energy, and fighting terrorism.