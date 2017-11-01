Russia says need to prevent new sanctions against Iran, keep nuclear deal

Russia on Wednesday underlined that new sanctions against Iran must be prevented.

It is necessary to prevent new sanctions against Iran and preserve Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Washington’s sanctions against Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), just like other unilateral moves, are illegitimate and contravene international law, Ryabkov also told reporters.

"Our approach to unilateral sanctions in general is universal. We regard such methods as illegitimate and running counter to the norms of international law and the basic principles of interstate communication," the diplomat stressed. "The Americans have turned sanctions into the key tool of their foreign policy," TASS reported.

"Today sanctions are a tool Washington resorts to in the first place. That means, by and large, the substantial degradation of the basic principles of foreign policy," Ryabkov noted.

During a speech last month, US President Donald Trump authorized the Treasury Department to impose further sanctions on “the entire” IRGC for what he claimed was “its support for terrorism.”

On October 31, the Treasury released the names of IRGC individuals and bodies on its blacklist.

Senior Iranian officials have censured hostile US measures against the IRGC.

Shortly after Trump’s speech, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani reacted to US measures against the IRGC, saying the nation would stand by the elite force.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also took to Twitter on October 14 and emphasized that Iranian people from all walks of life strongly supported the defenders of the country and the region against terrorism.