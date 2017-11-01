'Limit' accepts Best Short award at TRIFF

Iranian short film 'Limit', by Javad Daraei, won the Best Short award at Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) in the US.

Daraei's film is a spiritual adaption that employs novel metaphors to challenge the cliché hardships for physically impaired people, tryoninternationalfilmfestival.com reported.

The seven-minute 'Limit' is about the difficulties and problems in the daily lives of those with disability who are afraid to become actively involved in the society due to presuppositions and judgments.

'Limit' had earlier taken part in the 32nd Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival in Florida, the US. It has also competed at the MoonDance International Festival in the US, winning an award. Hollywood Hills Awards has also presented the award for best foreign short film to 'Limit'.

Best Feature award went to 'Three Days In August' by Johnathan Brownlee, while 'A Great American Tapestry' by David Weintraub won Best Documentary award.

Best Human Rights and Dignity Documentary award and Best Human Rights and Dignity Short prize went to 'Resilience' by James Redford and 'Hooray for Hollywood' by Raven Kaliana respectively.

Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF), which is now in its third year, was held from October 27 to 29 in Tryon, NC, the US.

The 2017 season introduced a new equestrian category dedicated to health, preservation and well-being of the horse, with the tagline "It's all about the horse". All genres of films, including documentaries, which respectfully highlight the beauty, health and welfare of the horse, will be considered.

"Our recently added equestrian category seeks only those film that consider the health, well-being, respect and honor of the horse."

In 2016, TRIFF expanded its categories of submissions from full-length feature films, shorts and documentaries to the highly impactful 'Human Rights and Dignity (HRD)' performance category.

The impact of this additional grouping resulted in an influx of films from 17 countries.