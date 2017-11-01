Tjeknavorian donates his works to Tehran Museum of Music

Celebrated Iranian-born Armenian composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian donated all his musical works to Tehran Museum of Music.

The works were donated at a ceremony attended by prominent artists as well as Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Ali Moradkhani and Iranian-Armenian musician Razmik Ohanian.

Tjeknavorian expressed pleasure that years ago Moradkhani invited him to Iran to produce musical works in his hometown.

He also appreciated Morteza Kazemi, Farzin Pirouz-Pey and Moradkhani all of whom are strong supporters of the museum.

Ohanian read a biography of the great musician, stating that he has learned the lesson of humanity from Tjeknavorian.

Born in Borujerd, western Iran, in 1937 to immigrant Armenian parents, Tjeknavorian's early life was succinctly chronicled in the London magazine Gramophone in 1976.

At 16, Tjeknavorian formed a four-member choir and organized and conducted his own orchestra in Tehran. A year later he left for Vienna Academy of Music as a violin and composition student. While there, he wrote a violin concerto, which received the ultimate endorsement of his teacher, Hans-Joachim Drevo, who was the soloist in the work's première. Tjeknavorian graduated with honors in 1976.

Following this fruitful period, Tjeknavorian returned to Iran to teach music theory at the Tehran Conservatory of Music. Concurrently, he was appointed director of Tehran's Music Archives and put in charge of compiling and researching traditional and modern Iranian folk music and instruments. He also successfully organized the first Archives Exhibition.