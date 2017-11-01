Tehran hosting photo exhibition of Rohingya 'genocide'

A photo exhibition is currently underway at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla) showcasing pictures of the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as well as the refugees and victims of mass murder in the Southeast Asian nation.

The expo is being held concurrently with the 23rd Press Exhibition which began on October 27 and will be open to visitors until November 3.

The photos on display at the exposition are taken by international photographers to depict a portion of the crimes against humanity perpetrated in Myanmar and the hardships suffered by Rohingya Muslims.

The exhibition's poster reads: "These days, the world is witness to blood spouting from the earth. Among the substantial bloodsheds taking place in different parts of the world, the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar is one of the most tragic and bitter events currently taking place in the Muslim world. Muslims in the country are entrapped in a triangle of assault, murder and the compulsion to flee.

"The crimes committed against the Muslims of Myanmar by extremist Buddhists and the army of the Southeast Asian country have spiked once again since late August and in the new round, more than 3,500 Muslims have been killed and 600,000 displaced from their homes and cities and forced to flee to neighboring states, particularly Bangladesh.

"This comes as Myanmar's army has planted mines in the way of the refugees and displaced Muslims to rule out the possibility of their returning to their homeland.

"The issue has attracted the attention of international media. Human Rights Watch — an international non-governmental organization that conducts research on and advocates human rights — has announced that satellite pictures of the villages where the Rohingya Muslims used to live, shows that 99 percent of some of these rural areas have either been completely razed or destroyed.

"The catastrophic living conditions of these individuals in refugee camps and the threats of being thrown out constantly uttered by the governments of the countries in which they have taken refuge, are the other instances of perpetration of crimes against Rohingya Muslims in the age of wisdom which cannot be overlooked in any way… ."