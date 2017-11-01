RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0839 GMT November 01, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203581
Published: 0304 GMT November 01, 2017

French foreign minister to visit Iran soon

French foreign minister to visit Iran soon
GETTY IMAGES

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that he would soon travel to Iran to prepare a visit by President Emmanuel Macron.

The visit comes as France is hoping to salvage the nuclear deal reached between Iran and world powers after US President Donald Trump refused to certify the agreement, leaving its fate to Congress, AFP reported.

Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Le Drian again defended the nuclear deal.

The visit is expected to take place during the second half of November.

Macron would be the first French president to visit Iran since 1976, but the foreign minister did not give dates for that trip.

In late June, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Paris for discussions with senior French officials, including Macron, on ways of promoting bilateral cooperation on issues of bilateral and regional importance.

During the visit, Zarif described France as one of Iran’s “close economic partners,” saying the two sides have significantly increased their cooperation in this field.

Following the implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement in 2016, the two countries have expanded their cooperation in many areas. Tehran and Paris have signed many economic agreements in different fields.

 

   
KeyWords
France
FM
Iran
visit
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1011 sec