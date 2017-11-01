French foreign minister to visit Iran soon

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that he would soon travel to Iran to prepare a visit by President Emmanuel Macron.

The visit comes as France is hoping to salvage the nuclear deal reached between Iran and world powers after US President Donald Trump refused to certify the agreement, leaving its fate to Congress, AFP reported.

Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Le Drian again defended the nuclear deal.

The visit is expected to take place during the second half of November.

Macron would be the first French president to visit Iran since 1976, but the foreign minister did not give dates for that trip.

In late June, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Paris for discussions with senior French officials, including Macron, on ways of promoting bilateral cooperation on issues of bilateral and regional importance.

During the visit, Zarif described France as one of Iran’s “close economic partners,” saying the two sides have significantly increased their cooperation in this field.

Following the implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement in 2016, the two countries have expanded their cooperation in many areas. Tehran and Paris have signed many economic agreements in different fields.