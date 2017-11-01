US confirms Iran rejected high level meeting

The US State Department confirmed on October 31, that during the UN General Assembly in New York, the US made a pitch to Iran for a high-level meeting.

The State Department spokesperson, Heather Nauert responded to a direct question if Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had floated the idea of a top-level meeting and Iran had rejected it.

Nauert responded, “Yeah. So I know that that was something that the Secretary had floated. The country – the Iranian officials said no, and that was the end of it,” state.gov reported.

On October 29, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told ILNA that President Hassan Rouhani had turned down a meeting with President Donald Trump, during his trip to the UN in September.

The following day the White House denied the Iranian claim. Spokesperson Sara Huckabee Sanders in an email to NBC news said that the Iranian claim was not true.

At the State Department briefing on Tuesday, the line of questioning as to whether the US had proposed a meeting – and whether this meeting was meant to be between Trump and Rouhani continued.

A reporter asked if Iran was correct in saying that it had rejected an offer for a meeting with President Trump. Nauert answered “They did”.