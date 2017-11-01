Orameh claims Asian clubs weightlifting golds

Sports Desk

Iran’s Rahman Orameh bagged two gold medals at the Asian Cup & Asian Inter-Club Weightlifting Championships in South Korea, on Wednesday.

Representing Manateq Naftkhiz Jonoub at the competitions, the 94kg weightlifter tallied a total of 362kg to grab two overall golds at both Asian Cup and Inter-Club Championships.

Orameh lifted 156kg to finish third in the snatch contests before raising 206kg above his head to claim the second spot at the clean & jerk competitions.

Weightlifters from South Korea and Uzbekistan claimed the overall silver and bronze, respectively.

On Tuesday, Ali Makvandi (85kg) also clinched five medals including four golds.

Makvandi overcame the 146kg weight at the snatch competitions to settle for the bronze medal at the Inter-Club Championships.

However, the best record of 199kg at clean & jerks and an overall tally of 345kg handed the Iranian four prestigious golds at both competitions.

The Asian clubs’ weightlifting championships took place in the South Korean city of Yanggu on October 28-November 2.