Federer opens up on retirement: This is when I’ll call it a day

Roger Federer said he will retire from tennis when his mind and body tells him to.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season on the tour, recently winning his seventh title of 2017 with victory in the Swiss Indoors, the Express reported.

Following time out with injury, and now carefully managing his schedule to avoid the risk of further setbacks, Federer looks to be showing no signs of slowing down.

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title in July and there were some suggestions it would have been the right time to retire on a high.

But the tennis veteran insisted he doesn’t need to leave the sport with a bang – and certainly has no plans to walk away from tennis anytime soon.

“Yes, maybe it could have been a good way to finish,” Federer told the Wall Street Journal when asked if retiring after Wimbledon would have been a good time to retire.

“But it does not always have to end with a happy ending.

“I’m happy playing and we'll see what it will be like.

“The body and mind will tell me when it will be, for the moment, I feel good."

Federer’s decision to sit out of this week’s Rolex Paris Masters will see rival Rafael Nadal finish the year as the world number one.

And Federer admitted he regrets not making it a closer battle with Nadal for the year-end No. 1 spot.

“Ever since Rafa won the US Open, I knew it was going to be very, very difficult,” Federer told The Wall Street Journal.

“I wish I could have chased [No. 1] more — my only regret is that I couldn’t have chased it more at Cincinnati and the US Open.

“That was a pity — but Rafa played a full schedule, and he deserves it. I’m OK with that.”