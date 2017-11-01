Leader urges Islamic world to continue anti-Israel struggle

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has reminded the Muslim world of its “heavy responsibility” towards the Palestine issue, calling for a continued struggle against the Israeli regime’s occupation and aggression.

“The heavy and unforgettable responsibility for Palestine rests upon the shoulders of the entire Muslim world,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message addressed to the chairman of the second International Union of Resistance Scholars, Sheikh Maher Hamoud, Press TV reported.

“I recommend that all individuals, who feel the importance of this great responsibility, continue to fight against the usurping Zionist regime using diversified tactics,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the political, religious and academic elite as well as the leaders of Muslim countries shoulder a greater part of this responsibility, giving assurances that the resistance campaign against the Israeli regime will “definitely” succeed.

The union convened a conference in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Wednesday, focusing on the issue of Palestine.

Experts and scholars from 60 countries are taking part in the two-day conference to discuss ways to support Palestinians across the world and stand against Israel’s occupation and atrocities.

“True Promise: Palestine between Balfour Declaration and Divine Promise” is the theme of the conference.

The first international conference of resistance scholars was held in Lebanon in May 2016.