Most Americans say US at ‘lowest point' in history: Poll

The American Psychological Association survey found that 59 percent of people said they consider this the “lowest point in US history that they can remember,” a figure spanning every generation, including those who lived through World War II and the Vietnam War, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

A slightly larger percentage, 63 percent, say they are stressed about the nation's future, according to the poll. Nearly 60 percent of respondents said they were stressed about the social divisiveness in the country today.

The most common issues causing stress when thinking about the nation are health care (43 percent), the economy (35 percent), trust in government (32 percent), hate crimes (31 percent) and crime (31 percent), wars/conflicts with other countries (30 percent), and terrorist attacks in the United States (30 percent).

About one in five Americans cited unemployment and low wages (22 percent), and climate change and environmental issues (21 percent) as issues causing them stress.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released last month found that Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of US President Donald Trump and believe he is leading the country in the wrong direction.

The poll also found that most Americans disagree with Trump on just about everything from his military threats against North Korea to his combative stance toward US football players who won't stand for the national anthem.