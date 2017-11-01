US to blame for possible Iran deal collapse: Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday that the recent anti-Iran escalation in the US Congress was threatening the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The situation is deteriorating, as the sentiment in the US Congress is highly anti-Iranian," he said, referring to a flurry of anti-Iran bills under consideration by US lawmakers. "The responsibility for the potential collapse of the JCPOA will rest entirely on the American side."

In addition to a purely partisan Republican push to undermine the JCPOA in Congress, an overwhelming majority of US lawmakers from both sides of the aisle continues to advance a series of other legislation to put extra pressure on Tehran.

The Russian diplomat's comments came a day after the US Treasury Department introduced new sanctions against Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as part of US President Donald Trump’s new aggressive strategy against Iran.

‘Iran deal needs no amendments’

Trump unveiled his new anti-Iran approach last month by refusing to certify the Islamic Republic’s commitment to the nuclear deal. He also claimed that the JCPOA had “serious flaws” that Congress needed to fix.

Ryabkov stressed that the agreement was balanced and did not need any amendments.

"No changes, amendments or corrections to the current agreement are possible, as it is a very well-measured and delicate balance of interests and compromises," Ryabkov said. "Just like other JCPOA participants, we believe that the key objective now is to fully implement what has been achieved."

Under the multilateral deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries—the US, the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany— Tehran agreed to limit certain parts of its peaceful nuclear program in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related sanctions.

US trying to undermine Russia-Iran ties

Referring to Washington’s extension of sanctions against Moscow and the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ryabkov said Iran and Russia needed to stay together in the face of hostile actions by “ill-wishers.”

"Iran is our neighbor, partner and a friendly country," he said. "Under the current circumstances, as both our countries are subject to the ongoing pressure of our ill-wishers, including the United States... it is even more important to maintain contacts and cooperation in every field."

The diplomat said Moscow and Tehran must counter Washington by reducing dependence on the US dollar and the American banking system.