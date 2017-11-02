New York truck attacker followed Daesh instructions: NYPD deputy commissioner

The New York truck attacker followed the instructions of Daesh terrorist group “almost exactly to a T” revealed NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller during a press conference in New York City on Wednesday.

The police chief said 29 year old Sayfullo Saipov, who came from Uzbekistan in March 2010, was a legal permanent resident of the US, presstv.ir reported.

"Based on the investigation overnight, it appears that Mr. Saipov had been planning this for a number of weeks. He did this in the name of ISIS [Daesh] and, along with the other items recovered at the scene, was some notes that further indicate that," said Miller.

He added: “He did this in the name of ISIS [Daesh] and, along with the other items recovered at the scene, was some notes that further indicate that. He appears to have followed almost exactly to a T the instructions that ISIS [Daesh] had put out in its social media channels before, with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack."