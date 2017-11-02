Leader urges foiling plots of opponents of Iran-Azerbaijan ties

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that although Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy close and brotherly relations, the two countries should be aware of their enemies and foil their destructive plots.

In a meeting with Azerbaijan Republic’s President Ilham Aliyev late on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei called for double efforts to deepen cooperation in different fields while referring to deep-rooted bonds between the two countries, IRNA reported.



He said that the majority of the Azeri nation like those of Iran and Iraq are followers of the Household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which will provide a useful opportunity for strengthening the country and nation’s identity.



The reason behind the failure of former Soviet Union’s efforts to promulgate Marxism and consigning the religion into oblivion in Azerbaijan is the strong faith of the nation, Leader said, hailing the glorious ceremonies marking martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS) the third Shia Imam.



Aliyev, for his part, said presence in Iran for him is presence in his home, noting, “We are firm on our relations with Iran and we will never anybody to interfere in our relations.”



Presidents of Iran, Russian and Azerbaijan held the second round of trilateral talks in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.



The first round of talks between President Hassan Rouhani, President Vladimir Putin and President Ilham Aliyev was held in Baku in August 2016.