0511 GMT November 02, 2017

News ID: 203614
Published: 0727 GMT November 02, 2017

358 Iraqis were killed and injured by terrorists in October

358 Iraqis were killed and injured by terrorists in October

A total of 114 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 244 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in October 2017, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The number of civilians killed in October (not including police) was 109, while the number of injured (not including police) was 237, UNAMI said in according to a press release published in Tehran by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC).

Of those figures, Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 177 civilian casualties (38 killed, 139 injured). Anbar Governorate followed, with 36 killed and 55 injured, and Kirkuk had 18 killed and 33 injured. The figures for Anbar were obtained by UNAMI from the Health Directorate in the Governorate and were updated until 31 October, inclusive, IRNA reported.

   
