Iranian karate team named world’s 2nd best in latest rankings

The Iran men's national karate team has been the world’s second best squad in the latest edition of the World Karate Federation (WKF) rankings, and claimed the second spot among Asian sides as well.

According to the latest rankings released by the WKF, which is the largest international governing body of sport karate with over 130 member countries, the Iranian karate team gained 50,583 points.

Japan stood on the top of the rankings with 76,077 points.

Turkey earned 43,863 points to claim the third position. Fourth-placed Brazil notched 38,337 points. Egypt stood fifth, having tallied 37452 points.

Kazakhstan occupied the third place in Asia and sat in the twelfth slot in the global rankings with 22,302 points.

The Kazakh squad was followed by Indonesian and Saudi Arabian teams, which landed in the 14th and 16th spots respectively, having accumulated 16,839 and 15,900 points, presstv.ir reported.