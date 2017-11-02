Iran's Leader: Giving in to US will make it impudent

Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ail Khamenei said on Thursday, 'Giving in to the US will make it impudent; the only way is to resist.'

'The US animosity with Iran has blinded their calculation vision, leading them to repeat their mistakes,' said Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with thousands of school and university students in Tehran, according to IRNA.



The meeting was held on the eve of the Iranian national Student Day which falls on November 4 this year.



Referring to the US frequent enmities with Iran the Leader added, 'They are using all the wickedness to destroy the fruit of the nuclear talks, i.e. the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).'