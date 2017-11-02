RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0511 GMT November 02, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203621
Published: 1012 GMT November 02, 2017

Iran's Leader: Giving in to US will make it impudent

Iran's Leader: Giving in to US will make it impudent

Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ail Khamenei said on Thursday, 'Giving in to the US will make it impudent; the only way is to resist.'

'The US animosity with Iran has blinded their calculation vision, leading them to repeat their mistakes,' said Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with thousands of school and university students in Tehran, according to IRNA.

The meeting was held on the eve of the Iranian national Student Day which falls on November 4 this year. 

Referring to the US frequent enmities with Iran the Leader added, 'They are using all the wickedness to destroy the fruit of the nuclear talks, i.e. the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).'

   
KeyWords
US
Leader
impudent
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0968 sec