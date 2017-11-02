Belgium backs Iran Deal

Belgian minister of foreign affairs supported the Iran Nuclear Deal in a visit with his US counterpart in Washington on Wednesday.

Saying that Belgium and the EU were committed to the nuclear agreement (officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of action (JCPOA), Didier Reynders told Rex Tillerson that all parties should remain around the table. He added that sanctions are 'a tool and never a goal', IRNA reported.



Reynders defended multilateralism by promoting the Complete Test Ban Treaty to his American counterpart and said that every North Korean nuclear test demonstrates how urgent it is for this treaty to enter into force, wrote the Belgian Foreign Ministry official website.





Recently, US President Donald Trump took a new strategy towards Iran and decertified Tehran's commitment with the 2015 landmark nuclear deal.



Trump's approach has been criticized by many countries, international bodies, political communities and world media.



'Iran nuclear deal is not a bilateral accord and it belongs to no country and no country is able to terminate it,' High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said minutes after Trump's speech on October 13.



Meanwhile, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a televised message shortly after Trump's speech said his remarks were 'nothing but a handful of baseless and empty allegations against the Iranian nation.'



Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a recent statement said that Iran would stick to its 2015 nuclear accord with the world powers as long as the other signatories respect it, but would shred the deal if Washington pulled out.