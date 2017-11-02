Pakistan says Chabahar, Gwadar complementary to each other

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson said that Iran's port of Chabahar and Pakistani port of Gwadar are complementary to each other and they are not exclusive ports.

'We do not consider Chabahar as move to bypass Pakistan,’ said Muhammad Faisal during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, IRNA reported.



He said that Pakistan regularly exports wheat and other items to Afghanistan and also enjoy good trade ties with Iran and China. “We have no problem with Chabahar,” he said.



Responding to a question the official said Iran and Pakistan on November 1st held the first round of informal consultations on regional peace and security with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan.



The spokesperson said the two sides had a constructive exchange of views on situation in Afghanistan, the global and regional threat of terrorism and ways and means for enhanced regional economic cooperation and connectivity.



To another question regarding Pakistan’s response on the construction of a wall by the Iranian side into its territory to stop the infiltration of anti-state elements, Muhammad Faisal said that construction of any facility on the border has to confirm all bilateral agreements between the two sides.



“There are clear guidelines under these bilateral agreements which should be adhered to, Pakistan is closely engaged with Iran on this issue,” he said.