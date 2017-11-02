Iran minister urges implementing Iran-Iraq accords

Iran's Minister of Industries, Mines and Trade has said that Tehran is determined to follow up implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries during the visit by the Iraqi premier to Tehran.

Mohammad Shariatmadari, in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and before heading to Baghdad on Wednesday, said that grounds are prepared for Iran to provide its western neighbor with technical and engineering services, IRNA reported.



According to Shariatmadari Expansion of commercial, banking cooperation, as well as setting up a preferential tariff system and increasing exchanges in the fields like electricity and natural gas are among issues he and his delegation are expected to discuss with Iraqi officials during their three-day stay in Iraq.



The Iranian minister and his accompanying delegation arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday evening.