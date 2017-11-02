German envoy warns against threatening Iran Deal

Germany's ambassador to Tehran, describing the July 2015 Iran nuclear deal as an achievement, said that the international agreement should not be at risk.

Berlin played a very significant role in signing the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the accord is regarded as an outstanding achievement which should not be under threat, Michael Klor-Berchtold said, speaking in the inauguration ceremony of Iran-Germany chamber of commerce in Tehran on Thursday, IRNA reported.



After implementation of the JCPOA, Germany broadened its cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Klor-Berchtold said.



The US delay in making the final decision on the JCPOA is to create concern to dissuade investment in the country, he added.



Germany has always backed the JCPOA and is to strongly continue the policy in the future, he said.



In the past two years, Germany's exports to Iran increased by 15 percent, the German envoy to Tehran said.



Given historical and lingual commonalities, he said, Iran enjoys high potential to broaden more relation with Germany.