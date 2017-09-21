Berri slams Israeli plan to build wall on Lebanon border

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has slammed Israel’s plans to construct a wall along his country's border, saying the structure violates the Lebanese sovereignty.

During his weekly meeting with Lebanese lawmakers, Berri said the barrier stretches from the villages of Ras al-Naqoura to Aalma ech Chaab in its western side and from Adaisseh to Kafr Kila in its eastern sector, Lebanon’s Naharnet news portal reported.

The Israeli regime is pushing ahead with the plan despite opposition voiced by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the top Lebanese parliamentarian said.

“Although the UNIFIL commander has asked the Israeli side not to build any structure in disputed areas, the Israeli maps show that the wall will go through these areas … not to mention that the building of this wall will require bulldozing, drilling and excavation works in agricultural areas owned by Lebanese citizens,” he said.

Back in June, the Saudi-owned daily Asharq al-Awsat unveiled plans by the Israeli regime to build a cement wall along Lebanon's southern frontier.

Israel has allocated $34.9 million for the project, the report said, adding, in some areas, the wall will be 7 meters high with barbed wire on top, and in others, cameras will be installed in addition to watch towers and command centers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Berri condemned a recent visit by Israeli settlers, escorted by troops, to Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms as a “blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty," underlining the need for filing a complaint with the UN.

Israel launched two wars on Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, in both of which Hezbollah fighters inflicted heavy losses on the regime’s military. Over the past months, Israeli officials have threatened another war on Lebanon.

Israel regularly violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war with Hezbollah.

In September, Lebanese President Michel Aoun censured Israel’s repeated violations of his country’s sovereignty in an address to the UN General Assembly.