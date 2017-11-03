RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1145 GMT November 03, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203664
Published: 0929 GMT November 03, 2017

Zarif reacts to US allegations against Iran

Zarif reacts to US allegations against Iran
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

In a massage on his official Twitter page, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote “a record low for the reach of petrodollars: CIA and FDD fake news w/ selective Al-Qaeda docs re: Iran can't whitewash role of US allies in 9/11.”

The official made the remarks in response to the alleged documents released on al-Qaeda terrorist group, Mehr News Agency wrote.

While Iran has repeatedly adopted transparent stances against terrorist groups like Daesh, Taliban and Al-Qaeda, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in a bid to remove stain of disgrace from the US allies, has recently released documents claiming that Iran has proposed to support the terrorist group of al-Qaeda.

The documents are said to have been obtained during assassination of Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda terrorist group during operations in 2011.

 

   
KeyWords
Zarif
US
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1092 sec