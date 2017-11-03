Zarif reacts to US allegations against Iran

The official made the remarks in response to the alleged documents released on al-Qaeda terrorist group, Mehr News Agency wrote.
While Iran has repeatedly adopted transparent stances against terrorist groups like Daesh, Taliban and Al-Qaeda, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in a bid to remove stain of disgrace from the US allies, has recently released documents claiming that Iran has proposed to support the terrorist group of al-Qaeda.
The documents are said to have been obtained during assassination of Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda terrorist group during operations in 2011.