Zarif reacts to US allegations against Iran

In a massage on his official Twitter page, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote “a record low for the reach of petrodollars: CIA and FDD fake news w/ selective Al-Qaeda docs re: Iran can't whitewash role of US allies in 9/11.”

The official made the remarks in response to the alleged documents released on al-Qaeda terrorist group, Mehr News Agency wrote.

While Iran has repeatedly adopted transparent stances against terrorist groups like Daesh, Taliban and Al-Qaeda, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in a bid to remove stain of disgrace from the US allies, has recently released documents claiming that Iran has proposed to support the terrorist group of al-Qaeda.

The documents are said to have been obtained during assassination of Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda terrorist group during operations in 2011.