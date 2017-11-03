Free zones draw 11m tourists

Cultural Heritage Desk

Eleven million tourists visited Iran’s free zones during the year to March 2017, said the secretary of Iran's High Council of Free Trade and Special Economic Zones.

Morteza Bank added: “We should take further steps to raise the number of visitors, particularly foreign tourists, in free zones.”

He said expanding accommodations is one of the steps in line with this.

Numerous accommodation sites and handicraft markets have been established in many villages of the free zones, he added.

“In addition to Kish Island, we have good facilities in Anzali, Qeshm, Aras and Chabahar free zones.

“We managed to attract 3.5 million domestic visitors to Anzali Port during the year to March 2017.”

Since President Hassan Rouhani assumed office in 2013, Iran’s free trade zones have entered a new era. The Rouhani administration has placed plans on the agenda to visit investment projects in these zones since Morteza Bank was appointed as the secretary of the High Council for Free Zones.

Islamic Republic has adopted a sustainable strategy to develop the free trade zones to attract foreign capital and boost trade with other countries.

Iran's free zones have the potential to be transformed into regional export and import gateways, especially for Iran's neighboring countries on the southern rim of the Persian Gulf.