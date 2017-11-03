Director Bani-Etemad to get Turkish honorary award

Prominent Iranian filmmaker Rakhshan Bani-Etemad will receive an honorary award at the closing ceremony of the Seventh Malatya International Film Festival in Turkey.

The award will be presented to her at a ceremony on November 15 following the screening her 'Blue Scarf' at Yeshil Malatya Cinema.

Iranian actress Fatemeh Motamed-Aria is a member of the panel of jury in the feature competition section of the Turkish festival.

Iranian films 'Blockage' by Mohsen Qaraie and 'Motherhood' by Raghayeh Tavakkoli will be screened in the festival's competition section.

'Sas' (Voice) by Ehsan Mahdian and 'Common Hole' by Asma Ebrahimzadegan will featured in the Turkish event's short film section.

Malatya International Film Festival, which will screen the most distinguished films from Turkey and world cinema for the seventh time, will be held from November 9 to 16.

As the festival director Suat Köçer stated, the festival's program will include distinguished films from Turkey and all around the world, along with events that will stimulate the curiosity of cinema enthusiasts. Festivals are vital to film industry, and Malatya International Film Festival will enrich the cinema culture in Turkey with its authentic events, said Köçer.

He further noted that the festival will welcome cinema enthusiasts with new and surprise sections this year, and that they're working on a rich content that will attract Malatya residents, as well as national and international guests.