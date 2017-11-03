Iraqi forces enter Qaim in final offensive on Daesh-held territory

Units from the Iraqi Army, Counter Terrorism Service, Sunni tribal and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) are participating in an offensive to recapture Al-Qaim and Rawa, two towns which lie on the border area with Syria, Reuters wrote.
Iraq’s security forces retook a border crossing with Syria from the terrorists, hours after entering Al-Qaim, according to the Joint Operations Command.
The road runs through Al-Qaim in Iraq and Albu-Kamal in Syria, two towns which are very close to each other on opposite sides of the border in the last important territorial stronghold of the terror group.
The US-led coalition said in a statement that approximately 1,500 Daesh terrorists were estimated to remain in the immediate vicinity of Al-Qaim.
Announcing the offensive last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said “Daesh members have to choose between death and surrender.”
The Takfiri terrorists swept through parts of northern and western Iraq in June 2014.
They then began a reign of terror across the captured areas, committing crimes against all ethnic and religious communities in Iraq, including Shias, Sunnis, Kurds, Christians and others.