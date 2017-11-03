Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters with knee injury

0648 GMT November 03, 2017
The Spaniard was due to face Serb Filip Krajinovic in the quarterfinals on Friday, but said he was suffering from a right knee problem and pulled out before the match, BBC reported.
The 31-year-old had the knee strapped during his third-round win over Pablo Cuevas on Thursday.
"I am sad to pull out from here," he said.
Nadal said he was aiming to return for the season-ending ATP Tour Finals, which take place in London from November 12-19.
"I am going to do my treatment and my best to be playing in London," he added.