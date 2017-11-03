Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters with knee injury

World number one Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Paris Masters with a knee injury.

The Spaniard was due to face Serb Filip Krajinovic in the quarterfinals on Friday, but said he was suffering from a right knee problem and pulled out before the match, BBC reported.

The 31-year-old had the knee strapped during his third-round win over Pablo Cuevas on Thursday.

"I am sad to pull out from here," he said.

Nadal said he was aiming to return for the season-ending ATP Tour Finals, which take place in London from November 12-19.

"I am going to do my treatment and my best to be playing in London," he added.