UEFA charges Evra for Cantona-kick at Marseille fan

Marseille defender Patrice Evra (C) kicks one of his team’s fans in the head in the warmup before the Europa League fixture against Vitoria Guimaraes in Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Portugal on November 2, 2017. AFP

UEFA have charged Olympique Marseille defender Patrice Evra with violent conduct after a scuffle between the player and a club supporter before a Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Evra was sent off after he appeared to aim a kick at a fan at the side of the pitch during the warmup at the Afonso Henriques stadium, Reuters reported.

The 36-year-old will be banned for at least one match, with the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to rule on the incident on November 10.

Marseille has also been charged by UEFA with a field invasion by supporters, setting off of fireworks and "acts of damages" during the French side’s 1-0 defeat in Portugal.