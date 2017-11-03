Velayati confers with Lebanon’s Hariri on regional issues

An Iranian official, in a Friday meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in Beirut, said Iran supports the stability of Lebanon and its government and welcomes its independence”.

“Lebanon’s victory over terrorism is a victory for all of us,” he said, adding, “Victories in Syria are our victory since these terrorists are supported by the Zionists and the US,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, an international adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA reported.

In recent months, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah have made major advances against terrorists in the Qalamoun mountains in the Lebanon-Syria joint border areas.

They have liberated large areas and forced Al-Nusra Front (now known as Tahrir al-Sham) terrorists to escape the region.

Hezbollah says its counterterrorism mission in Syria and along the common borders is aimed at preventing the spillover of the crisis into Lebanon.

Velayati was in Beirut to attend an international conference.

The second edition of the international conference of resistance scholars concluded in the Lebanese capital after issuing a statement that condemned attempts by certain Arab states to normalize relations with Israel.

According to the head of the Union of Resistance Scholars, Sheikh Maher Hamoud, more than 200 scholars from more than 80 countries took part in the two-day event in Beirut that ended on Thursday.