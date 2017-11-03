Mourinho plays down significance of Stamford Bridge return

José Mourinho is confronted by journalists after leaving court in Pozuelo, to the west of Madrid, on November 3, 2017. EPA

Jose Mourinho played down the personal significance of Manchester United's clash with Chelsea on Sunday and insisted his history with the London club will be forgotten.

Mourinho will make his fourth trip back to Stamford Bridge as an opposition manager, having previously faced his old club once with Inter Milan and twice last season with United, PA Sport reported.

Mourinho said, "I have to admit it's a little bit different but in the end I want to win like I did with Inter. They want to win like they did last season and it's just one more day.

"In a couple of years it will be even more natural and in four or five years probably no one will remember that I was Chelsea manager and it becomes absolutely normal.

"It isn't a big thing. It's normal, it's football, it's professionalism. One day you are in one club, the next day you're in another club.

"It's a big thing because it's a big match, because it's a big opponent, because it's the champions. It's one of these matches between the top teams in the country. But from the emotional point of view, it's just one more game."

Mourinho was again asked about criticism of United's style of play.

"I know it's a different way of analyzing things for this reason or that reason. Similar performances for some clubs are magic, are examples of brilliant tactics and amazing attitude of the players, and for other teams the same kind of performance becomes conservative, negative, so many adjectives.

"Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1, Tottenham beat Real Madrid 3-1, Tottenham didn't score against Manchester United. At least a little bit of credit my players deserve."

Mourinho was prompted to hold his press conference a day earlier than normal because of his court date in Madrid.

The Spanish authorities opened a case against the 54-year-old in June for alleged tax evasion during his spell as Real Madrid boss. His representatives said in June that Mourinho had fulfilled all his tax obligations in Spain.

Case closed

Mourinho said his tax fraud case is closed.

He emerged after a brief hearing at a court in the Spanish capital Madrid on Friday to say he had paid a fee to settle accusations.

He had been accused of owing nearly €3.3 million (£2.9 million, $3.8 million) in undeclared image rights revenue.

The Spanish authorities began the image rights case against Mr. Mourinho in June.

"I left Spain in 2013 with the information and the conviction that my tax situation was perfectly legal," Mourinho said after the hearing.

"A couple of years later I was informed that an investigation had been opened and I was told that in order to regularize my situation I had to pay X amount of money.

"I did not answer, I did not argue. I paid and signed with the state that I am in compliance and the case is closed."

Mourinho's representatives, Gestifute Media, said earlier that he had paid more than €26 million in tax at an average rate of more than 41 percent while living in Spain from June 2010 until May 2013.

In 2015, Gestifute said, he accepted a settlement agreement regarding previous years.