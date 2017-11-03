Syria declares victory over Daesh in Deir ez-Zor

The Syrian government declared victory over Daesh terrorist in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor on Friday, a big blow to the terrorists as their last stronghold in Syria crumbles.

Deir ez-Zor, on the western bank of the Euphrates river, is the largest and most important city in eastern Syria, and is the center of the country’s oil production, Reuters reported.

“The armed forces, in cooperation with allied forces, liberated the city of Deir ez-Zor completely from the clutches of the Daesh terrorist organization,” the military source said.

The Syrian Army is advancing toward the last significant town held by the Daesh in Syria, Albu Kamal, which is also located on the western bank of the Euphrates.

Daesh had for years besieged a government enclave in Deir ez-Zor until an army advance relieved it in early September, starting a battle for terrorist-held parts of the city.

Daesh has recently retreated from much of the territory under its control amid sweeping advances by Syrian soldiers and allied fighters on the battlefield.

The army captured Al-Hamidiya, Sheikh Yassin, Al-Ardhi and Al-Rashidia districts in recent attacks and the Al-Hawiqa district was the last to be held by the terrorists, a military media unit run by Hezbollah reported.

Engineering units were searching streets and buildings in those districts for mines and booby traps left by the terrorists, the military source said.