0648 GMT November 03, 2017

News ID: 203682
Published: 0414 GMT November 03, 2017

23rd Press Exhibition wraps up

Iran's 23rd Press Exhibition wrapped up on Friday in a ceremony attended by Culture Minister Abbas Salehi.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, former parliament speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel also attended the ceremony.

The 23rd Press Exhibition was inaugurated at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla) on October 27 by First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri.

A number of high ranking Iranian officials, including Salehi, Deputy Culture Minister for Press Affairs Hossein Entezami, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi, managing directors of news agencies and publications, as well as domestic and foreign guests participated in the opening ceremony.

The motto of this year's event was: 'Free Media: Social Solidarity, National Progress'.

The annual event was attended by representatives of 60 newspapers, 115 news agencies and online media outlets, 100 monthly magazines, 54 weekly magazines, and 70 local media outlets, among others.

   
