Deputy FM: Path to solving Syria crisis full of pace-reducing minefields

By Farzam Vanaki

The large number of problems and obstacles lying like minefields in the political path to resolving the Syria crisis and, in general, international ones, naturally slows the pace of overcoming the humanitarian disaster and establishing peace in the Middle Eastern state.

Speaking to Iran Daily on the sidelines of the 23rd Press Exhibition held in the Iranian capital of Tehran from October 27-November 3, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari added that the world of politics is one of realities and limited choices.

He said the ongoing crisis in Syria, which erupted in 2011, is quite complicated, as a large number of players are involved.

Commenting on the seventh round of Syrian peace talks, organized by Iran, Russia, and Turkey, in the Kazakh capital of Astana during October 29-31, Jaberi Ansari said, “I have repeatedly announced that these negotiations are bringing relative success. However, complete success neither exists in Astana, nor can it be achieved as a result of any other process in any other part of the world. Maybe, we would be able to attain that in our dreams, using another style.”

The head of the Iranian delegation in the talks, Jaberi Ansari added that in these negotiations, the participating sides assessed the latest progress made in implementing the agreements reached in the sixth round of Syrian peace talks in Astana in September, particularly with regard to establishing de-escalation zones, specifically, in the western Syrian province of Idlib.

Jaberi Ansari added that in these talks, the parties also discussed a number of technical issues which had remained unaddressed in the previous rounds of talks.

These issues included a number of moot points pertaining to setting up observation points in the safety zones, he said.

“Some of the problems were resolved and some remained unresolved. Although the pace of our progress in the Astana talks is slow, as I have repeatedly said, we are treading the right path. I think [at present] there are no better alternatives. Our efforts in Astana are focused on directing the crisis to a path that would lead to its resolution.”

He maintained that the successes attained on the ground in the fight against terrorism help facilitate and accelerate the political process for Syria.

Jaberi Ansari noted, “We have thus far taken small steps towards achieving success. Nevertheless, there is still a long way ahead of us, which I hope we would be able to continue paving.”