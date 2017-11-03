RSS
Published: 0417 GMT November 03, 2017

Austrian diplomat says potentials for cooperation with Iran 'high'

Austrian diplomat says potentials for cooperation with Iran 'high'

A top Austrian diplomat has said that there are huge capacities for deepening relations with Iran in various sectors.

Austria's Foreign Ministry's Secretary General for Europe Michael Linhart, in his official Twitter account, pointed to his meeting with former governor general of Isfahan Province, Rasoul Zargarpour, and wrote "a great potential exists for deepening cooperation in business and investment, tourism and culture".

Linhart said he had invited Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to Austria and the visit would take place in the near future, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Referring to growing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic sector following the implementation of the JCPOA, he voiced optimism that Iranian trade delegations will also accompany President Rouhani on his upcoming visit to Austria.

While in Isfahan, Linhart also discussed the situation of religious minorities in Iran with Bishop Sipanjan of the Armenian Orthodox Church.

   
