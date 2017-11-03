British investor: Lifting of sanctions behind boom in foreign investment in Iran

A deal between world powers and Iran to wind back economic sanctions two years ago in return for modification on its nuclear program, has seen a boom in foreign investment in Iran, said an investor.

Diego Biasi, who is the CEO of Quercus Investment Partners, an infrastructure fund that specializes in renewable energy investments said that his UK-based fund is one of the world's largest investors in renewable energy.

Biasi told Sky News that there have so far been no concerns from investors about US President Donald Trump's policies towards Iran and the likelihood that they might return to a sanctions policy.

"By matter of fact, investors are increasing their interest in the opportunity that Iran is showing at the moment in the renewable energy sector," he said.

Biasi also said he has met a number of Australian investors during his recent visit to the country.

"Historically, Australia has been a trade partner of Iran before the sanctions, and is pushing new trade deals with Iran in the post-sanction era."

He said Australia's natural ability to supply solar power makes it an attractive market to invest in.

"In the foreseeable future, as we grow more in territories outside of Europe, we will be looking at Australia as one of the top priorities outside Europe," he added.